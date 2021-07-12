Man accused of trying to lure girl into public bathroom in Alma

ALMA, Mich. (WJRT) - Police are looking for a man who allegedly tried to lure a young girl into a public bathroom at Riverside Park in Alma over the weekend.

The adult man was standing in the doorway of the bathroom and waved at the girl in an attempt to lure her inside Saturday evening, according to the Alma Police Department. The girl did not go into the bathroom and told her older sibling, who reported the incident to their father.

Police say the children’s father immediately went to the park but the man had left. Alma police also were unable to locate him when they responded to the park around 5:45 p.m.

The suspect was described as a male around 30 years old, less than 6 feet tall wearing a bright colored shirt. He was carrying a blue fishing pole and had a white mountain bike with him.

Anyone with information about the incident should call Gratiot County Central Dispatch at 989-875-7505.

