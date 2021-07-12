MI Shot to Win Sweepstakes begins Monday with $1 million drawing

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - A $1 million winner will be drawn Monday as a part of Michigan’s lottery-style vaccination raffle.

More than 1 million people have signed up for a chance to win, so far.

The state is encouraging people to get vaccinated against COVID-19 by awarding more than $5 million in cash and nearly $500,000 in college scholarships. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the MI Shot to Win Sweepstakes on July 1.

Meijer partnered with the state and the Michigan Association of United Ways to make the lottery possible. The lottery is retroactive and open to people who got their first shot on Dec. 1, 2020, or later.

The state will be doing a $1 million drawing, a $2 million drawing, and $50,000 daily drawings corresponding to the date someone gets their first vaccine. The prizes also include nine $55,000 college scholarships.

“This sweepstakes gives every Michigander who’s been vaccinated a shot to win cash or college scholarships,” Whitmer said. “It’s also a great way to encourage more Michiganders to get the safe and effective vaccine so you can protect yourself, your family, and help get life back to normal. If we all roll up our sleeves and do our part, we can all win big.”

The vaccination lottery comes after other states have offered millions of dollars in incentives to boost their vaccination rates.

Ohio had a vaccination lottery with weekly $1 million prizes over four weeks in May and June. The state saw a significant increase in the COVID-19 vaccination rate during the week of the first drawing, but the weekly vaccine numbers dropped steadily after that.

“If there’s one thing every Michigander can agree on, it’s that whatever Ohio can do, Michigan can do it better and bigger,” said Whitmer.

California awarded $116.5 million in prizes — the country’s largest pot of vaccine prize money. Colorado, Louisiana, Maryland, New York, New Mexico, Oregon and West Virginia also held some sort of vaccine lottery this spring.

Click here for more details on how to register for Michigan’s lottery or to schedule a COVID-19 vaccination.

