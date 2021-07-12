Advertisement

Michigan State Police identify Owosso man killed in trooper-involved shooting

Shiawassee County Courthouse
Shiawassee County Courthouse
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police have identified the 37-year-old Owosso man who died Saturday after a trooper-involved shooting in Shiawassee County.

Police say Randy Lee Jenkins was pronounced dead after the shooting around 6:20 p.m. Saturday on Brewer Road near Morrice Road in Bennington Township.

Investigators say a trooper responded to reports of a man walking in the area and acting strangely. The trooper contacted Jenkins and he became combative, so the trooper deployed a Taser with little effect.

Michigan State Police say Jenkins then pulled out a handgun and fired at the trooper, who tried to disarm him. Jenkins allegedly raised the gun again and aimed at the trooper, who shot Jenkins.

Jenkins was pronounced dead after the incident while the trooper was not injured.

Michigan State Police called in the First District Investigative Response Team from Lansing to lead the investigation into the incident. The department offered no further updates on the status of the investigation Monday.

When complete, reports on the incident will be forwarded to the Shiawassee County Prosecutor’s Office, which will decide whether any criminal charges will be filed.

The trooper involved in the shooting remained on paid administrative leave Monday, which is standard protocol for police-involved shootings.

