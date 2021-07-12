Advertisement

Mild temperatures with a little rain

By Christina Burkhart
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 9:26 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A warm front moving in from the south will bring increasing cloud cover and rain chances today and tomorrow.

Today’s highs will only be in the mid 70s, low 70s near the lakeshore with an E wind at 5-10mph. After starting with some sun, clouds move in from south to north, turning us mostly cloudy by midday in most locations. Scattered showers and storms will be possible, particularly during the later-day hours.

Tonight we’ll stay in the mid and upper 60s with scattered showers and storms.

The chance of rain stays with us tomorrow with highs into the mid and upper 70s. Winds tomorrow will be out of the SW at 5-15mph, gusting to around 20mph in the afternoon.

We’ll then get a chance to dry out on Wednesday with highs into the 80s!

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Members of the Proud Boys, including organizer Joe Biggs, third from right, march across the...
Proud Boys to rally Saturday in Grand Rapids
Victim identified as Jesse James Byers
Body found in Genesee County field, under investigation as homicide
DEVELOPING: Shiawassee County man dead following officer-involved shooting, state police investigating
A woman driving southbound crossed the median and hit another car head-on.
Dad sees crash that kills 2 daughters on Father’s Day
A Flint Police cruiser at a shooting scene in the City
17 year old in critical condition following shooting in Flint

Latest News

WJRT July 12th, 2021 Morning Weather
WJRT July 12th, 2021 Morning Weather
Kevin's forecast
Kevin’s Weather Forecast
Kevin's forecast
Kevin's Weather Forecast
Rain returns to the forecast today
Rain chances lower but still exist to wrap up the weekend