Mild temperatures with a little rain

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A warm front moving in from the south will bring increasing cloud cover and rain chances today and tomorrow.

Today’s highs will only be in the mid 70s, low 70s near the lakeshore with an E wind at 5-10mph. After starting with some sun, clouds move in from south to north, turning us mostly cloudy by midday in most locations. Scattered showers and storms will be possible, particularly during the later-day hours.

Tonight we’ll stay in the mid and upper 60s with scattered showers and storms.

The chance of rain stays with us tomorrow with highs into the mid and upper 70s. Winds tomorrow will be out of the SW at 5-15mph, gusting to around 20mph in the afternoon.

We’ll then get a chance to dry out on Wednesday with highs into the 80s!

