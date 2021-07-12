Advertisement

Nonprofit seeks submissions for Michigan’s biggest trees

Paige Boone and Dalton Natke show off a mammoth White Oak in St. Clair County. (WJRT)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 12, 2021
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) - ReLeaf Michigan again is seeking the largest trees in the state.

The Ann Arbor-based tree planting and education nonprofit is hosting its 15th biennial Michigan Big Tree Hunt contest. The trees can be found in backyards, local parks and even along hiking trails.

Certificates and prizes are awarded for the largest tree submitted from each county, for the overall largest tree found by different age groups, and for the largest white pine.

ReLeaf Michigan says it started the contest to celebrate Michigan’s beauty and create a fun way to gather information about the state’s biggest trees. Submissions will be accepted until Aug. 19, 2022.

