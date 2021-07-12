Advertisement

Police: Motorcyclist may have suffered medical emergency before deadly crash

(KMVT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 11:06 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MIDLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Investigators believe a motorcyclist may have suffered a medical emergency before a deadly on crash along U.S. 10 in Midland County on Friday evening.

The Midland County Sheriff’s Office says 67-year-old Rickie Bielicki of Farwell was riding a Harley-Davidson motorcycle west on U.S. 10 when he suddenly veered off the freeway onto the right shoulder just west of the M-30 interchange.

Police say he was thrown off the motorcycle and pronounced dead at the scene.

Bielicki was wearing a helmet when the crash happened. Police are investigating whether he suffered a medical emergency, which caused him to drive off the freeway.

