Republican bill to add ID component to absentee ballot applications is dead

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Michigan Republicans’ attempts to add an ID component to absentee ballot applications and to institute signature verification at polling places have died in the GOP-led Legislature.

State Rep. Ann Bollin says she and many other House Republicans oppose Senate Bill 285, which would require absentee ballot applicants to include a copy of their photo ID, their driver’s license number or the last four digits of their Social Security number.

Those who don’t would get a provisional ballot. Their votes wouldn’t be counted on Election Day unless they show their ID to their local clerk or send a photocopy of their license or ID card.

The Senate, meanwhile, is poised to reject the House GOP’s proposal to require that in-person voters’ signatures be verified before they’re given a ballot.

The Michigan House approved separate legislation in June requiring in-person voters to present a valid photo ID at the polls on Election Day.

Senate Bills 303 and 304 say any voters who don’t present a photo ID at the polls can cast a provisional ballot, but it won’t be counted unless they present a photo ID to their local municipal clerk within six days of the election.

The two Senate bills are tied to House Bill 5007, which would waive the $10 fee for obtaining a state ID card for everyone who is eligible to receive one.

The bills are part of a 39-bill package backed by Republicans to reform Michigan’s election process.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.