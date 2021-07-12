Advertisement

Republican bill to add ID component to absentee ballot applications is dead

State House and Senate reject voter ID provisions proposed by opposite chamber
The Michigan Capitol building in Lansing.
The Michigan Capitol building in Lansing.
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 11:21 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Michigan Republicans’ attempts to add an ID component to absentee ballot applications and to institute signature verification at polling places have died in the GOP-led Legislature.

State Rep. Ann Bollin says she and many other House Republicans oppose Senate Bill 285, which would require absentee ballot applicants to include a copy of their photo ID, their driver’s license number or the last four digits of their Social Security number.

Those who don’t would get a provisional ballot. Their votes wouldn’t be counted on Election Day unless they show their ID to their local clerk or send a photocopy of their license or ID card.

The Senate, meanwhile, is poised to reject the House GOP’s proposal to require that in-person voters’ signatures be verified before they’re given a ballot.

The Michigan House approved separate legislation in June requiring in-person voters to present a valid photo ID at the polls on Election Day.

Senate Bills 303 and 304 say any voters who don’t present a photo ID at the polls can cast a provisional ballot, but it won’t be counted unless they present a photo ID to their local municipal clerk within six days of the election.

The two Senate bills are tied to House Bill 5007, which would waive the $10 fee for obtaining a state ID card for everyone who is eligible to receive one.

The bills are part of a 39-bill package backed by Republicans to reform Michigan’s election process.

