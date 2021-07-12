Advertisement

Scientists: Pup births hopeful sign for Isle Royale wolves

Researchers with Michigan Technological University say remote cameras have detected a number of pups.
FILE - This April 18, 2008, file photo provided by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife shows a gray wolf.
FILE - This April 18, 2008, file photo provided by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife shows a gray wolf.(AP Photo/U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Gary Kramer, File)
By Associated Press and Christine Winter
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP with Christine Winter) - (7/12/21) - Scientists say wolf pups have been spotted again at Isle Royale National Park. And that’s a hopeful sign for efforts to rebuild a gray wolf population that had nearly died out.

Crews brought wolves from Minnesota, Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, and the Canadian province of Ontario to the Lake Superior park several years ago.

The state says wolves have a long history in Michigan.

It’s unknown how many gray wolves are there now because the coronavirus pandemic forced the cancelation of the annual winter census. But researchers with Michigan Technological University say remote cameras have detected a number of pups.

Meanwhile, the park’s overgrown moose population appears to be dropping.

