Tanker fire closes both directions of I-75 in Oakland County

(WTVG)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TROY, Mich. (AP) - A tanker truck caught fire Monday on I-75 in Oakland County, closing the freeway in both directions.

Firefighters were shooting water at the remains of the truck on I-75′s northbound lanes at Crooks Road in Troy. The fire produced thick black smoke, and flames flashed high in the sky.

The Michigan Department of Transportation reported all southbound lanes of I-75 are closed at Square Lake Road and all northbound lanes are closed at Rochester Road.

There was no immediate information about the driver or possible injuries.

