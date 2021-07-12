Tanker fire closes both directions of I-75 in Oakland County
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TROY, Mich. (AP) - A tanker truck caught fire Monday on I-75 in Oakland County, closing the freeway in both directions.
Firefighters were shooting water at the remains of the truck on I-75′s northbound lanes at Crooks Road in Troy. The fire produced thick black smoke, and flames flashed high in the sky.
The Michigan Department of Transportation reported all southbound lanes of I-75 are closed at Square Lake Road and all northbound lanes are closed at Rochester Road.
There was no immediate information about the driver or possible injuries.
