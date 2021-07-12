Tanker fire closes both directions of I-75 in Oakland County

TROY, Mich. (AP) - A tanker truck caught fire Monday on I-75 in Oakland County, closing the freeway in both directions.

Firefighters were shooting water at the remains of the truck on I-75′s northbound lanes at Crooks Road in Troy. The fire produced thick black smoke, and flames flashed high in the sky.

The Michigan Department of Transportation reported all southbound lanes of I-75 are closed at Square Lake Road and all northbound lanes are closed at Rochester Road.

There was no immediate information about the driver or possible injuries.

Update: Other on SB I-75

Location: SB I-75 at Square Lake

Lanes Blocked: All Lanes

Event Type: Other

County: Oakland

Event Message: FREEWAY CLOSED due to a vehicle fire@Modernize75 — MDOT - Metro Detroit (@MDOT_MetroDet) July 12, 2021

Update: Other on NB I-75

Location: NB I-75 at Rochester Rd

Lanes Blocked: All Lanes

Event Type: Other

County: Oakland

Event Message: FREEWAY CLOSED due to a vehicle fire.@Modernize75 — MDOT - Metro Detroit (@MDOT_MetroDet) July 12, 2021

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.