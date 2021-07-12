Turning the page: Midland library reopens to readers more than a year after flood

MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) (7/12/2021)--People just couldn’t seem to keep *quiet about the latest in Midland Monday…

Crowds, *booked it to the local library, opening its doors for the first time since the May 2020 dam breach put it underwater and left readers out in the cold. The comeback story, long *overdue.

Out of necessity, the Grace A. Dow Memorial Library resorted to curbside service in the days after the flood waters rushed in. But if you love going to the library, you know it’s as much about the experience, the smell of those books, as much as what you’re physically checking out. They’re thrilled to turn the page.

Three-year-old Jack could barely contain himself! As he marched through the stacks, calling out the titles of every volume he could find, it wasn’t hard to spell out why. For months, Mom Katie Lyon had to cart their favorite reads out curbside.

“We were here quite often,” Katie laughed. “That’s how we got dressed today, they did dress themselves. That’s why Jack’s shirt’s backwards, he was very excited to come.”

“We are super excited to have patrons back in the building,” Miriam Andrus related. “They’re excited but my staff is just as excited.”

The Grace A. Dow opened its stacks to returning book lovers face-to-face for the first time in more than a year Monday, at least the main floor as renovations continued downstairs. Library While not quite matching Jack’s level of excitement, Director Andrus couldn’t believe the reopening had arrived at long last.

“We had people here at 8:00, even though we didn’t open until 9:00,” Andrus laughed. “They wanted to be the first ones in. They walked in the door, got their picture taken with staff because they were just so excited to be back in the library.”

Just how far they’ve come: remember this soggy situation from last year, when ABC12′s cameras caught the National Guard making the hard slog up and down from the waterlogged basement, slinging books by the armload in an effort to save the Dow’s valuable children’s collection.

A new chapter, but the homestretch to a full cover-to-cover reopening remained a distant goal post. Contractors ballpark work on the basement to continue until January. They’ll then shuffle the tens of thousands of books in storage upstairs and on the main level back into their rightful places.

ABC12 was told the repair bill would top $2-million.

Katie and the kids, meanwhile, were just thrilled to have their weekly routine back.

“They’re used to having to come and do the pickup and stay in the car when we get the books, so they’re excited to see the books on the shelf,” Katie said.

