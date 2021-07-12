Advertisement

Turning the page: Midland library reopens to readers more than a year after flood

Repair bill expected to top $2-million
Children reading Monday at the Grace A. Dow Memorial Library in Midland
Children reading Monday at the Grace A. Dow Memorial Library in Midland(WJRT)
By Charlie Tinker
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) (7/12/2021)--People just couldn’t seem to keep *quiet about the latest in Midland Monday…

Crowds, *booked it to the local library, opening its doors for the first time since the May 2020 dam breach put it underwater and left readers out in the cold. The comeback story, long *overdue.

Out of necessity, the Grace A. Dow Memorial Library resorted to curbside service in the days after the flood waters rushed in. But if you love going to the library, you know it’s as much about the experience, the smell of those books, as much as what you’re physically checking out. They’re thrilled to turn the page.

Three-year-old Jack could barely contain himself! As he marched through the stacks, calling out the titles of every volume he could find, it wasn’t hard to spell out why. For months, Mom Katie Lyon had to cart their favorite reads out curbside.

“We were here quite often,” Katie laughed. “That’s how we got dressed today, they did dress themselves. That’s why Jack’s shirt’s backwards, he was very excited to come.”

“We are super excited to have patrons back in the building,” Miriam Andrus related. “They’re excited but my staff is just as excited.”

The Grace A. Dow opened its stacks to returning book lovers face-to-face for the first time in more than a year Monday, at least the main floor as renovations continued downstairs. Library While not quite matching Jack’s level of excitement, Director Andrus couldn’t believe the reopening had arrived at long last.

“We had people here at 8:00, even though we didn’t open until 9:00,” Andrus laughed. “They wanted to be the first ones in. They walked in the door, got their picture taken with staff because they were just so excited to be back in the library.”

Just how far they’ve come: remember this soggy situation from last year, when ABC12′s cameras caught the National Guard making the hard slog up and down from the waterlogged basement, slinging books by the armload in an effort to save the Dow’s valuable children’s collection.

A new chapter, but the homestretch to a full cover-to-cover reopening remained a distant goal post. Contractors ballpark work on the basement to continue until January. They’ll then shuffle the tens of thousands of books in storage upstairs and on the main level back into their rightful places.

ABC12 was told the repair bill would top $2-million.

Katie and the kids, meanwhile, were just thrilled to have their weekly routine back.

“They’re used to having to come and do the pickup and stay in the car when we get the books, so they’re excited to see the books on the shelf,” Katie said.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victim identified as Jesse James Byers
Body found in Genesee County field, under investigation as homicide
Members of the Proud Boys, including organizer Joe Biggs, third from right, march across the...
Proud Boys to rally Saturday in Grand Rapids
DEVELOPING: Shiawassee County man dead following officer-involved shooting, state police investigating
A Flint Police cruiser at a shooting scene in the City
17 year old in critical condition following shooting in Flint
A woman driving southbound crossed the median and hit another car head-on.
Dad sees crash that kills 2 daughters on Father’s Day

Latest News

Genesee County Sheriff's Office
Genesee County Sheriff’s Office looking for more clues on Atlas Township’s man’s death
Shiawassee County Courthouse
Michigan State Police identify Owosso man killed in trooper-involved shooting
The Star of the West Milling Co. in Frankenmuth has enlisted the help of 10 goats to clear its...
Frankenmuth company using goats to clear riverfront property
Michigan State Police
Head-on crash claims life of Arenac County man; Flint driver airlifted