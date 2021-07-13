Advertisement

650,000 unemployed Michigan workers may have to repay benefits

UIA office.
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Hundreds of thousands of unemployment claimants in Michigan may have to repay their pandemic unemployment benefits.

The Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency recently sent letters saying they need to resubmit paperwork to see if they’re still eligible.

Michigan mistakenly allowed workers to claim federal jobless benefits for unapproved reasons. That’s why the state’s unemployment office is asking nearly 650,000 people to resubmit paperwork.

Claimants who received unemployment benefits have 20 days to refile or risk having their claim labeled as “unqualified,” which could result in a requirement for them to repay those benefits. But the state is considering giving some claimants a pass on repaying the money.

