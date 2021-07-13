Alma officials table proposal for migrant shelter after lengthy public hearing

ALMA, Mich. (WJRT) - The Alma Planning Commission has tabled its recommendation on a proposed shelter for young migrants after a lengthy public hearing on the topic took place on Monday.

The proposal is a rezoning request of the former Warwick Living Center. Bethany Christian Services is seeking to use the former nursing home to house a few dozen young migrants aged 12-17 years old. These children are fleeing their counties without a parent or adult and are coming to the United States at the US/Mexico border.

The first step in the rezoning process is done by the planning commission. It held a public hearing on Monday to discuss the proposal. Aeric Ripley, assistant city manager in Alma, said that nearly 300 people showed up and the meeting lasted close to four hours.

“We began the meeting at 6 p.m. and by the time we got through all the comments, we stayed until every last person made their, that was wanting to comment did,” he said. “We were there until about 9:40.”

The proposal has strong opinions on both sides. Ripley said that while the meeting did last long, everyone in attendance was respectful of each other.

“Everyone was pretty respectful,” Ripley said. “Obviously, with the type of topic, people are passionate and sometimes that passion did show out but for the most part, everyone was in good order.”

The planning commission needed to vote on a recommendation that would go to the city commission for final approval. It could vote to recommend the proposal for approval, denial, or make changes to it.

At the end of the meeting, the planning commission tabled the recommendation until its next meeting.

“This is just another step in the process,” Ripley said. “We’ll have to reconvene with the planning commission at some point to reopen this tabled item and make one of those recommendations.”

ABC12 did speak to a representative from Bethany Christian Services after the meeting took place.

“I was really encouraged by the turnout,” said Krista Stevens, executive branch director of the East Lansing location at Bethany Christian Services. “You know, it’s really encouraging and exciting to see people showing up for something that they want to sink into.”

Stevens said nothing has changed on their end after this meeting.

“As far as Bethany is concerned, we haven’t made any changes on our end as of today,” she said. “We’re still in the rezoning process and therefore deferring to the City of Alma.”

Moving forward, Stevens said she hopes that people continue to do their research on the topic and encourages people to reach out to Bethany Christian Services with any questions or concerns.

“I would just encourage the Alma community or truly anyone who’s listening to the information being shared about the shelter to ask questions, to lean into the conversation, to give us a phone call, to send us an email, to ask what the shelter is about and learn for themselves,” she said.

Unless a special meeting is called, the Alma Planning Commission will take up the proposal at its next regularly scheduled meeting on August 2. That means a final vote on the rezoning request by the City Commission could come as early as August 10.

