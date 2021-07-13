Bay County marijuana processor lays off 100+ employees after license pulled

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - A marijuana processor in Bay City disagrees with how state regulators characterized their operation while announcing a license suspension on Monday.

The 3843 Euclid LLC facility closed after the Michigan Marijuana Regulatory Agency suspended its license, including employees licking a spatula and continuing to use it on the production floor.

The company says it laid off more than 100 employees and closed the Euclid Avenue facility until regulators reinstate the marijuana processing license. Company officials say the announcement from regulators was “misleading and disparaging in several respects, painting an inaccurate and unfair picture of our operations.”

A statement from 3843 Euclid LLC says the facility is “unequivocally clean and safe, as are the lab-tested marijuana products we manufacture.” The company plans to continue working with marijuana regulators so the license can be reinstated and employees can return to work.

Monday’s license suspension came days after the Michigan Marijuana Regulatory Agency announced a recall of its products. State officials pointed to a number of health and safety violations alleged in the company’s operations, leading to a recall last Wednesday.

Michigan marijuana regulators say the compliance testing on thousands of Covert Cups did not cover a fully representative sample of the batch because they came in cups of other colors. That led to a recall on July 7 of Covert Cups sold around the state.

Michigan marijuana regulators also allege the following violations after watching surveillance video:

Nobody from the company observed the sampling process for Covert Cups.

An employee ate food or marijuana edibles openly inside the business.

Employees were allowed to wear only street clothes in the production areas.

Employees used their cell phones with gloved hands during their work.

Employees did not wash hands as often as recommended.

An employee opened an ingredient to use during the production process and touched a finger to her lips at least eight times.

An employee licked a spatula used during the production process and then continued using it to stir products at least twice.

