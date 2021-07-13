Bone scan debate continues during fairness hearing for Flint water crisis settlement

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (07/12/2021) - Lawyers are continuing to debate a proposed $640 million settlement in the Flint water crisis.

The fairness hearings began on Monday, designed to determine if the preliminary deal is reasonable.

Tens of thousands of people have registered for a piece of the agreement, and soon they’ll be asked to provide evidence they were impacted, but that part of the process is causing some controversy.

Some have been told to use a handheld bone-scanning device to check for lead and possibly increase compensation.

Bone lead testing in Flint has emerged as one of the most debated controversies within the overall $641 million proposed water settlement, and that was no different on Monday, which was the first day of a fairness hearing.

“This thing was illegal, unethical, unreliable. There’s serious issues about the reliability of it. Anything that could be wrong with something is wrong with this,” Attorney Mark Cuker said.

The testing is one method Flint residents can use to show their exposure to lead-contaminated drinking water, which could mean a higher settlement.

Attorney Mark Cuker says there are some serious problems with the scans, including going against the directions of the manufacturer and the fact that the scanner is not designed for humans.

Well-known Flint pediatricians like Dr. Mona Hanna-Attisha and Dr. Lawrence Reynolds agree.

ABC12 recently talked to Reynolds about the issue.

“Young childrens’ body cells multiply rapidly, and when you have this rapid multiplication of cells, you are also at high risk of having insult from things like lead or radiation, so there’s nothing good in this at all,” Reynolds said.

I reached out to Paul Napoli’s New York law firm that obtained and support using the handheld scanners.

In a statement, they say the test are used at major teaching hospitals around the world, and without this technology, it would be unlikely that a child could prove their case in court.

The proposed settlement does have Judge Levy’s preliminary approval. The fairness hearings will continue as the final steps before the judge decides whether or not to grant final approval of the settlement agreement.

Starting at 10:00 Tuesday morning, the Court will hear from unrepresented objectors, several community members, activists, and city council members have signed up to speak.

13 people have signed up to give their perspective.

Then on Thursday, starting at 9:00 in the morning, the court will hear arguments on attorney fees.

Like on Monday, all of these hearings will be broadcast on YouTube. You can access the court’s website by clicking here.

