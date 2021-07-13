Advertisement

Coke Zero is getting a new look and taste, and it will be on store shelves soon

By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 2:45 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Coke Zero, one of Coca-Cola’s most popular drinks, is getting a makeover.

There will be a change in the look of the can and the taste of the beverage.

The company is altering the recipe to make it taste more like Coca-Cola Classic.

It will still use artificial sweeteners to keep the calories down.

As for the appearance, the can will be all red going forward, instead of red and black.

The new version of Coke Zero will roll out in the U.S. in July and Canada in September.

Some international markets have already received the updated product.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The family said they want answers on why the trooper didn't address the victim’s mental health...
Family left heartbroken after loved one killed by Michigan State Police trooper
Victim identified as Jesse James Byers
Body found in Genesee County field, under investigation as homicide
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announces Michigan's COVID-19 vaccine lottery.
MI Shot to Win Sweepstakes begins Monday with $1 million drawing
Michigan State Police
Head-on crash claims life of Arenac County man; Flint driver airlifted
I-75 Southbound.
Tanker fire closes both directions of I-75 in Oakland County

Latest News

A man lost five family members in the Florida condo collapse.
Man loses five family members in Florida condo collapse
In this Jan. 28, 2021, file photo, President Joe Biden signs a series of executive orders in...
GOP state voting restrictions ‘un-American,’ Biden declares
A crime scene is shown in Baltimore Tuesday morning. Two officers were reportedly shot.
2 Baltimore officers on US task force shot, suspect killed
A man lost five family members in the Florida condo collapse.
Man loses five family members in Florida condo collapse