Community protesting attorneys cut of water settlement

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (7/13/21) - A group of residents, leaders, and legal advocates plan to hold a rally Tuesday tied to the Flint water emergency.

The group is protesting the fairness of the legal fees in the $641 million settlement.

Michigan Lawsuit Abuse Watch said if the legal fees were approved, nearly one-third of the settlement would go to attorneys.

It would make it the largest amount of legal fees ever granted in the state.

The rally was scheduled for July 13, 2021, at 11:45 a.m. in front of the Genessee County Courthouse on Saginaw Street.

It would come on the second day of testimony on the fairness of the settlement.

