Flint police chief requests eyes in the sky with $300,000 helicopter lease

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (7/13/2021) - As the uptick in violent crime continues in Flint, the Police Chief is requesting another tool in their effort to combat the growing uptick.

Flint’s Police Chief asked the City Council to allow police to put eyes in the sky.

“This increases public safety and the safety of my officers that are out there, patrolling the streets,” said Chief Terence Green.

He wants the helicopter surveying Flint during high crime time periods and special events for the next 3 months, the rest of this summer.

It’ll cost a little more than $300,000. The Chief said the City has the money, Council just has to approve its use. He’s hoping they’ll do so sooner rather than later.

“Time is ticking, as they say, you know, people are losing their lives,” he explained.

Talking with his command staff and the men and women who patrol the city’s streets, Green said they want a helicopter. It’s expected to not only keep them safe, but be a partner in catching criminals.

“It can be a more effective visual deterrent to crime than 12 patrol cars,” Green said.

Included in the $300,000 price tag is storage at Flint’s Bishop International Airport, insurance, equipment and fuel.

Chief Green added the company providing the chopper will pilot it, with one of his officers as co-pilot.

He said this added tool will be especially helpful in handling shootings and as they pursue those responsible for drag racing across City streets throughout the last year. Green explained the Department receives complaint calls daily about that issue.

“When they attempt to initiate a traffic stop, these vehicles are fleeing,” the Chief explained. “Officers are pursuing, but we have a policy -- a pursuit policy. These vehicles are traveling over 100 miles an hour.”

Chief Green said with the helicopter’s spotlight and infrared camera, they can lead officers on the ground to where the drivers speed off to, not letting them get away.

That’s the same technology MSP’s Trooper 1 uses. ABC12 has previously shown the work that added resource has achieved when helping in Flint.

“MSP’s helicopter is for the state of Michigan,” Green said. “We’re using a lot of their resources and we’re gonna continue to use a lot of their resources. The helicopter is one. But the goal is, if their helicopter is not available, ours is up.”

Chief Green said a helicopter also cuts down response time to just 3 minutes.

Again, the Chief requested Council approve $300,000 for 3 months use. For now, Council’s moved that discussion to committee.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.