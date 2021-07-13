Advertisement

Flint Police Department looking into three-month lease of helicopter

The lease would cost $304,000 if the Flint City Council approves
Flint Police Department
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 11:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Flint City Council is considering leasing a police helicopter for three months.

The council’s Special Affairs Committee voted to move the decision to full council on Monday evening. The lease would cost $304,000 if approved.

Flint Police Chief Terence Green said the helicopter would help give officers another way to keep an eye on the city from high above. Police across the country have been dealing with a significant increase in violent crime through the first half of 2021.

Michigan State Police have deployed their patrol helicopter over Flint on and off for several years, which has helped police on the ground capture armed suspects. The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office also operates an air unit to aid with patrols and searches.

