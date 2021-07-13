Flint residents worried about price increase for trash when Republic leaves

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A surprise decision from Republic Services. The company declined to continue working with the city.

Now people are concerned that a new company means a price hike for trash pickup.

Republic Services and the City of Flint have gone through an emotional roller coaster during their contract. From guns being pulled on workers to arguing about a 90 day extension. Republic said on Monday, they’re done.

Now it’s up to a new company to decide if they want to join the circus.

“I think this city is going down the toilet, circling the drain,” said Teressa Allen, who lives in the City of Flint.

Allen says she’s fed up with Republic.

“Just do you damn job,” said Allen.

Republic Services said after 8 years of serving Flint, they’re finishing up their 90 day extension and leaving.

In a statement the company said “After careful consideration of our business and employee needs, Republic Services has respectfully declined to submit a bid for a new service contract in the City of Flint.”

ABC12 News reached out to Republic for the reason, they declined to comment.

But, Eva Worthing, 9th ward Flint City councilmember, said it’s because of the toxic relationship between Republic and a couple of the city council members.

“It’s because of the abuse and badgering by council members, calling them into meetings, asking them questions like they’re criminals,” said Worthing.

Worthing said Republic has been the lowest bidder for years. Now she’s concerned that the new company is going to be more expensive.

“Regardless of the few issues that we had with them, I think constituents are going to be a lot angrier when their taxes go up by quite a bit in this case,” said Worthing.

Allen said after her trash wasn’t picked up for more than two weeks, she’s not sorry to see them go.

“I mean, jeez-o-petes, they just throw your trashcan around, throw your recycling bin all around. If you don’t want the job, then don’t take it. It’s just ridiculous,” said Allen.

Allen said in the end, she just wants her trash picked up.

“I don’t care about the more expensive, but it’s got to be good quality,” said Allen.

Three companies submitted their bids to the city Monday: Waste Management, Priority Waste Management, and Green For Life Environmental.

The Flint City Council has until September 30th, when Republic’s extension ends, to accept another companies bid.

If the city council can’t agree on who to go to, people won’t have trash collection in Flint.

