GHS to combine services for children in new building

GHS said the new 60,000-foot facility will provide mental and physical health treatment for children.
GHS Center for Children's Integrated Services
GHS Center for Children's Integrated Services(Genesee Health System, Greater Flint Mental Health Facilities Inc.)
By Christine Winter and Mallory Pearson
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 11:21 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (7/13/21) - The Genesee Health System and Greater Flint Mental Health Facilities celebrated the groundbreaking Tuesday of a new facility on Saginaw Street.

The state-of-the-art center will include the Children’s Autism Center, Neurological Center, and Child and Family Services under one roof.

“When we go for health care, we don’t expect to have to run around to all kinds of buildings,” says Genesee Health System’s CEO, Dan Russell. “This puts all the services in one location and it gives the families of Flint the care and respect that they deserve.”

Genesee Health System said the building at 1402 South Saginaw Street was funded by a mix of private and public funding.

The building is on schedule to be open by the end of next summer.

