JR’s Monday Night Weather Report

Weather conditions across Mid-Michigan ranged from cloud-filtered sunshine and comfortable temperatures across the northern parts of the area, to overcast, humid conditions across the southern parts of the area where a few showers also popped up in a few spots. The trend for the rest of the night will be for some rain to push into our area from the south. A few thundershowers will be possible too. Low temperatures overnight will range from the middle, to upper 60s.

An umbrella will be a useful item to have handy Tuesday. Some scattered showers look to be a good bet early in the day. As the day wears on, the intensity and coverage of the rain will likely increase. There will also be some thunderstorms that will be developing, so some locally heavy downpours can’t be ruled out. South to southwesterly winds will prevail as the rain comes and goes, so temperatures for the afternoon will push easily through the 70s.

Wednesday will see the return of some sunshine, but don’t put your umbrella away. Some spotty showers will develop for the afternoon as temperatures make a move back into the 80s with more humidity in the air. A more widespread pattern of rain and thunderstorms is expected to return for Thursday. Again, some heavy downpours look to be a good bet. Right now it looks like the rain will end early Friday, setting the stage for a pleasant weekend.

We will be tracking the potential for severe thunderstorms on ABC12 News. - JR