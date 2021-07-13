Advertisement

JR’s Tuesday Evening Weather Report

By JR Kirtek
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Showers and thundershowers dotted the landscape for much of the day Tuesday.  A few of the storms produced strong, gusty winds, and some heavy downpours.  The trend will be for much of the activity to move out of Mid-Michigan through the evening.  For the overnight period we will have a much quieter setting as the clouds break up a little bit.  Lows early Wednesday morning will range from near 60-degrees northwest of the Bay, to the middle 60s across the south.

Many of us will see a good bit of sunshine Wednesday morning.  Some clouds will billow up during the afternoon, with a few isolated showers popping up at random.  Southwesterly winds will combine with the sunshine to push our temperatures back into the 80s.  By Wednesday night as a cool front makes a move toward us from the northwest, our clouds will increase again as a new batch of showers and thunderstorms approach.

Showers and thunderstorms will again dot the landscape Thursday, so keep your umbrella handy.  It will be a very muggy day with locally heavy downpours again a possibility.  The bulk of the rain will push eastward, out of the ABC12 viewing area Thursday night.  Any lingering showers will end Friday morning.  On ABC12 News we’ll take a look at the weekend outlook. - JR

