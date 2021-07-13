Michigan reports 650 new COVID-19 cases and 31 deaths over four days

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan’s COVID-19 statistics remained low over the weekend while other areas of the United States are seeing an uptick in the illness.

The number of cases nationally tripled over the past three weeks while Michigan remained steady.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 650 new COVID-19 illnesses from Saturday through Tuesday for a total of 896,717. That is a daily average of about 162 new cases over the four days.

Michigan now only reports COVID-19 statistics twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays.

State health officials reported 31 deaths attributed to the coronavirus for Saturday through Tuesday, which increase Michigan’s total COVID-19 deaths to 19,832.

Coronavirus diagnostic testing remained steady over the weekend with about 10,000 tests completed per day. The percentage of positive tests increased to above 2% last weekend and settled at 2.4% on Monday.

The number of people hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses decreased slightly this week. As of Tuesday, 260 patients were hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses, which is 18 fewer than Friday. Of those, 211 patients have confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The numbers of COVID-19 patients in intensive care and on ventilators both remained steady. As of Tuesday, Michigan hospitals were treating 57 coronavirus patients in intensive care and 27 of them were on ventilators.

Since Friday, there is one fewer COVID-19 patients in intensive care and five more on ventilators.

Michigan distributed over 11.525 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine as of Tuesday, including 6.075 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine, 4.803 million doses of the Moderna vaccine and 647,200 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Of those, 9.139 million doses of vaccine have been administered to 4.91 million people statewide. A total of 53% of Michiganders age 12 and older are fully vaccinated for COVID-19 while 62.4% have received at least one dose of vaccine.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures with the change from Friday:

Genesee, 33,610 cases and 908 deaths, which is an increase of 10 cases and one death.

Saginaw, 20,053 cases and 608 deaths, which is an increase of 13 cases and one death.

Arenac, 1,097 cases and 29 deaths, which is an increase of four cases.

Bay, 10,603 cases and 341 deaths, which is an increase of four cases.

Clare, 2,059 cases and 85 deaths, which is an increase of two cases.

Gladwin, 1,923 cases and 57 deaths, which is an increase of one case.

Gratiot, 3,250 cases and 117 deaths, which is an increase of two cases.

Huron, 3,059 cases and 75 deaths, which is no change.

Iosco, 1,812 cases and 70 deaths, which is an increase of one case.

Isabella, 5,403 cases and 95 deaths, which is an increase of one case.

Lapeer, 7,866 cases and 204 deaths, which is an increase of five cases.

Midland, 6,884 cases and 91 deaths, which is an increase of six cases.

Ogemaw, 1,478 cases and 42 deaths, which is no change.

Oscoda, 585 cases and 29 deaths, which is no change.

Roscommon, 1,623 cases and 53 deaths, which is no change.

Sanilac, 3,737 cases and 117 deaths, which is an increase of one case.

Shiawassee, 5,748 cases and 107 deaths, which is an increase of three cases.

Tuscola, 4,891 cases and 162 deaths, which is an increase of two cases.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.