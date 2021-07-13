Michigan will begin regulating marijuana THC derivative

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The Michigan Marijuana Regulatory Agency will begin controlling a new form of THC.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed bills on Tuesday giving the agency control over the delta-8 THC derivative, which currently can be purchased without any regulation or testing to customers of all ages at convenience stores, gas stations and tobacco retailers in Michigan.

State regulation of the delta-8 derivative will begin on Oct. 11. That means stores currently selling the products must stop sales or obtain a license from the marijuana agency.

Other bills in the marijuana package that Whitmer signed Tuesday update the definition of products derived from cannabis plants to make sure intoxicating substances receive tracking and safety testing through Michigan’s statewide monitoring system.

“This package of bills continues to show Michigan is the model for the nation in regard to protecting its residents and making sure that those who consume marijuana products do so in a safe manner,” Whitmer said. “I am glad to see Michigan continuing to lead on the implementation and regulation of a safe, secure marijuana industry, which has already brought tens of millions of dollars in new tax revenue to the state, as well as thousands of well-paying jobs.”

Click here for more information about Michigan’s upcoming regulations of delta-8.

