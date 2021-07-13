Advertisement

Michigan will begin regulating marijuana THC derivative

Delta 8 promises to help you relax, improve appetite and alleviate nausea, but can also mimic...
Delta 8 promises to help you relax, improve appetite and alleviate nausea, but can also mimic to a lessor degree the psychotropic effects of marijuana.(Live 5)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 7:23 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The Michigan Marijuana Regulatory Agency will begin controlling a new form of THC.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed bills on Tuesday giving the agency control over the delta-8 THC derivative, which currently can be purchased without any regulation or testing to customers of all ages at convenience stores, gas stations and tobacco retailers in Michigan.

State regulation of the delta-8 derivative will begin on Oct. 11. That means stores currently selling the products must stop sales or obtain a license from the marijuana agency.

Other bills in the marijuana package that Whitmer signed Tuesday update the definition of products derived from cannabis plants to make sure intoxicating substances receive tracking and safety testing through Michigan’s statewide monitoring system.

“This package of bills continues to show Michigan is the model for the nation in regard to protecting its residents and making sure that those who consume marijuana products do so in a safe manner,” Whitmer said. “I am glad to see Michigan continuing to lead on the implementation and regulation of a safe, secure marijuana industry, which has already brought tens of millions of dollars in new tax revenue to the state, as well as thousands of well-paying jobs.”

Click here for more information about Michigan’s upcoming regulations of delta-8.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The family said they want answers on why the trooper didn't address the victim’s mental health...
Family left heartbroken after loved one killed by Michigan State Police trooper
Victim identified as Jesse James Byers
Body found in Genesee County field, under investigation as homicide
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announces Michigan's COVID-19 vaccine lottery.
MI Shot to Win Sweepstakes begins Monday with $1 million drawing
Michigan State Police
Head-on crash claims life of Arenac County man; Flint driver airlifted
I-75 Southbound.
Tanker fire closes both directions of I-75 in Oakland County

Latest News

High lumber prices and some pandemic challenges are not stopping residents from building this...
Lumber prices retreating from record highs, but other commodities stay high
A surprise decision from Republic Services. The company declined to continue working with the...
Flint residents worried about price increase for trash when Republic leaves
UIA office.
650,000 unemployed Michigan workers may have to repay benefits
Flint Police Department
Flint police chief requests eyes in the sky with $300,000 helicopter lease