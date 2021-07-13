Muggy with scattered showers and storms

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A low pressure system moving through the area will bring rain to the forecast today.

We’ll see more widespread scattered showers and storms this afternoon and evening with highs in the mid and upper 70s. It’ll be muggy with winds out of the SW at 5-15mph. A few storms may have gusty winds, so we’ll keep you updated, but if you’ll be outdoors today have our app or some way to get weather alerts.

Tonight rain ends in the late night with skies clearing. Temps will fall into the low and mid 60s with winds turning light out of the SW.

We’ll have WSW winds tomorrow at 5-10mph as it remains humid. After plenty of sun to start the day, some clouds will begin to mix in with the chance of running into an isolated shower.

The better chance for rain holds off until Wednesday night and Thursday, then lingers into Friday.

Highs Wednesday and Thursday will be in the low to mid 80s.

