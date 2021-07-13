Advertisement

Muggy with scattered showers and storms

By Christina Burkhart
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 7:40 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A low pressure system moving through the area will bring rain to the forecast today.

We’ll see more widespread scattered showers and storms this afternoon and evening with highs in the mid and upper 70s. It’ll be muggy with winds out of the SW at 5-15mph. A few storms may have gusty winds, so we’ll keep you updated, but if you’ll be outdoors today have our app or some way to get weather alerts.

Tonight rain ends in the late night with skies clearing. Temps will fall into the low and mid 60s with winds turning light out of the SW.

We’ll have WSW winds tomorrow at 5-10mph as it remains humid. After plenty of sun to start the day, some clouds will begin to mix in with the chance of running into an isolated shower.

The better chance for rain holds off until Wednesday night and Thursday, then lingers into Friday.

Highs Wednesday and Thursday will be in the low to mid 80s.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victim identified as Jesse James Byers
Body found in Genesee County field, under investigation as homicide
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announces Michigan's COVID-19 vaccine lottery.
MI Shot to Win Sweepstakes begins Monday with $1 million drawing
The family said they want answers on why the trooper didn't address the victim’s mental health...
Family left heartbroken after loved one killed by Michigan State Police trooper
Michigan State Police
Head-on crash claims life of Arenac County man; Flint driver airlifted
I-75 Southbound.
Tanker fire closes both directions of I-75 in Oakland County

Latest News

WJRT July 13th, 2021 Morning Weather
WJRT July 13th, 2021 Morning Weather
Rain and Storms for Tuesday...
JR’s Monday Night Weather Report
Rain and Storms for Tuesday...
JR's Monday Night Weather Report
Rain and Storms are on the Way...
JR’s Monday Evening Weather Report