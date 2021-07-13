Police looking for hit-and-run driver who killed Huron County woman Monday

HURON COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Huron County sheriff is asking for information about a deadly hit-and-run crash that happened Monday evening.

An Elkton woman was killed just before 5:50 p.m. while walking on Campbell Road near the intersection of Grassmere Road in Chandler Township. A witness believes the suspect vehicle was an older black four-door car driven by a man.

The witness heard the crash, but initially believed it came from a truck hauling scrap metal. He wasn’t able to give much more information due to the distance between him and the crash scene.

Anyone with information about the crash should call Huron County Central Dispatch at 989-269-6421.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.