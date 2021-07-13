Republic declines to submit bid for Flint service contract

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Bids were due Monday for companies wanting a contract with Flint to pick up trash and the city’s longtime trash contractor decided not to submit a bid.

Republic Services released a statement saying “after careful consideration of our business and employee needs, Republic Services has respectfully declined to submit a bid for a new service contract in the City of Flint. We’re grateful to the city for the opportunity to partner with them for more than eight years. Our commitment to the City and its residents is evident by our willingness to continue running service after our contract expired, and we are appreciative of the 90-day contract extension, which was granted at the request of city staff to assist their procurement process. Republic Services is ready to engage the city’s next hauler as they begin the transition process, and we thank the city and its residents for the opportunity to serve them.

Republic is currently picking up Flint’s trash on a 90-day contract extension after Flint City Council failed to act and let the previous contract expire with no continuation. Republic agreed to continue its work in “good faith” -- while council worked toward a decision.

Republic has fallen behind on some routes recently, as the company works through staffing shortages.

The city administration will select a new company and contract on July 28, and then send it to city council for approval.

