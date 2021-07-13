Saginaw looking into eliminating water bills for residents below poverty line

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) (7/13/2021)--A third of Saginaw residents... could stop paying for water.

It’s an unusual proposal before the city. One which, if adopted, would mean residents living below the poverty line could stop paying for water. Just last month, the city announced it would start shutting off water for people who haven’t paid their bills. As of May, the city’s back accounts totaled roughly $1-million. Monday’s proposal by the city council could spell a reversal of fortune.

But how would such a plan be put into action? Do residents believe eliminating the requirement would be the best course of action? ABC12 took that question to City Hall.

“I think that would be a great thing,” one woman, who wanted to remain anonymous, told this ABC12 crew.

“As long as you’re not getting subsidies… if they’re getting DHS benefits for those things, then no, they need to pay their bills,” another responded.

ABC12 found residents using the drop box to pay their water bills Tuesday, but found many were not. According to data released during a late May city council meeting, more than 750 accounts were then listed as past due.

This reporter called Saginaw City Manager Tim Morales, who emailed his response, which essentially claimed the city was engaged in studying the potential, looking into what such a plan would cost and how it would work.

ABC12 reached out to the Water Department and crunched the numbers.

WelfareInfo.org data showed one in three Saginaw residents—or more than 16-thousand--lives below the poverty line. The average consumer uses between 1000-2000 gallons a month. The market rate for a thousand gallons of water in Saginaw stood at $8.61 Tuesday.

Doing the math, that’s about $200-thousand dollars a month—$2.4-million a year--in lost collections revenue.

“Would you worry at all for folks who live above the poverty line that this could drive their bills up?”

“It probably would… it’s always a give and take with anything. If you have an ability to help others, that’s what you should do.”

The city was set to resume water shutoffs as early as this Thursday, though ABC12 was told by the Water Department they may hold off until August.

It remained unclear how the city would make up those millions in lost revenue.

