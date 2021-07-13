Tom and Jerry kicks off 2021 Movies Under the Stars series

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -As mid-Michigan continues its slow return to normal after a year of COVID-19 related restrictions, closures, and lockdowns, the city of Flint welcomes back a summer time favorite.

Families can watch the classic Tom and Jerry movie behind Flint City Hall Friday, July 16.

The free event is sponsored by the non profit Communities First, INC. This is the 8th year for the Movies Under the Stars series. After a year off, the company’s President and CEO says it’s great to be back.

“So many people, last year, experienced so much trauma at home, and then there was no events going on, there was no activities,” said Glenn Wilson. “ What we wanted to do since things are starting to reopen was to give families the opportunity to reengage in a safe space, he said.”

Tom and Jerry kicks off Movies Under the stars in Flint behind City hall Friday at 7:30

The series opens in Saginaw on July 23rd at Huntington Event Park at 7:30.

It’s free but families must register.

