Whitmer signs K-12 funding budget aimed at creating equity

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed off on a $17.1 billion K-12 budget Tuesday in Grand Rapids, a 10% increase in overall funding that aims to close a decades-long funding gap among school districts in Michigan.

The minimum per-student state aid will be raised for all school districts and be distributed to shrink the gap between the highest and lowest funded districts.

The budget supports several efforts to create more opportunities for students to have access to the resources and support needed to succeed, including investment into mental health and guidance resources and literacy programs.

Districts and charter schools will receive $8,700 in base per-student state aid, not including at least $1,093 more per pupil from $4 billion of federal funding included in the American Rescue Plan signed by President Joe Biden in March.

“As we look to the next school year and beyond, we know that every student deserves to be funded at the same level to ensure an equal opportunity to succeed, and I am proud to say that we are able to do that today,” said Whitmer.

The plan would eliminate a funding gap among school districts -- a proposed milestone 27 years after Michigan overhauled the financing of public education with Proposal A. School funding currently differs for affluent and rural districts.

The budget includes an additional $723 million to remove the state funding gap between affluent and low-income districts.

“This equalized funding will improve the quality of educational opportunities for schools and students across the state and set a solid foundation for which to build our future,” Whitmer said.

The budget also includes an additional $168 million to expand the Great Start Readiness Program, which long has been a goal for Whitmer.

“This expansion will provide broad access to critical early education programs for thousands of Michigan families,” she said. “When we provide for comprehensive preschool programing, it not only sets the student up for a lifetime of success, but it has a direct and positive impact on the student’s families and the communities where they live.”

Other highlights of the Michigan school budget include:

$240 million over three years for districts with higher need to hire more counselors, psychologists, nurses and social workers.

$135 million over three years to incentivize schools to adopt year-round academic calendars by paying for HVAC improvements and air conditioning.

$74.2 million in additional special education funding.

$17 million for additional school-based mental health services for students.

$11.5 million for schools to conduct baseline tests for students to determine their levels of learning loss during the COVID-19 pandemic.

$2.4 million to support Flint students affected by the Flint water crisis.

“This historic K-12 funding gives our schools the resources they need to make transformational improvements in learning and help Michigan students recover after more than a year of enormous challenges,” said Republican State Sen. Jim Stamas of Midland. “After nearly 30 years, we’re finally achieving the goal of closing the gap between the highest and lowest funded school districts and ensuring all our children have the support they need to succeed.”

