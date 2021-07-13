Advertisement

Woman dies after pickup truck crosses median on I-75

Police are investigating whether the driver of a northbound truck suffered a medical emergency when he caused the crash
A woman died after two pickup trucks collided on I-75 in Bay County.
A woman died after two pickup trucks collided on I-75 in Bay County.
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 12:22 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - a woman has died after two pickup trucks collided on I-75 in Bay County on Tuesday morning.

The crash was reported near Linwood before 9 a.m. Investigators say one of the pickups was northbound on I-75 when the driver lost control, drove across the median and entered the southbound lanes, where it hit the other pickup truck.

The woman who died was a passenger in the southbound pickup truck that did not cross the median. A man in that truck sustained non-life threatening injuries, along with the driver and passenger of the truck that crossed the median.

Investigators have not identified anyone involved in the crash. Police are trying to determine whether the driver of the northbound pickup that caused the crash was suffering from a medical emergency when he crossed the median.

The southbound lanes of I-75 between Linwood and Pinconning roads were shut down for about two and a half hours while authorities investigated and cleared the scene.

