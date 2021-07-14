Advance Child Tax Credit payments reaching bank accounts Thursday

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Parents should keep an eye on their bank accounts Thursday, when a new federal income tax deposit will begin reaching taxpayers.

The first payments in the Biden administration’s Advanced Child Tax Credits are due to start rolling out. The IRS will be sending out the first in a series of advance payments of $250 to $300 per month for eligible families.

Financial Strategies Group Chief Investment Officer Brice Carter said this money was usually just given in one lump sum, but half will be sent out in monthly installments this year. Other half will come when parents file their federal income tax returns next spring.

“Most people end up receiving this credit at the end of the year when they file their taxes in the form of a refund. These refunds will now be spread out in monthly payments, which means don’t expect a large refund,” Carter said.

The monthly installments will be critical for some who need an extra boost monthly, but he said it’s important to budget it out before it hits the bank account.

“You really have to take an introspective look and say, ‘Am I going to end up spending this money and be able to not rely on my refund like I’m used to? Or am I going to spend it responsibly?’” Carter said.

Anyone who doesn’t want the money to come in monthly installments and still wants to receive it as part of their tax return can go online to opt out.

“If you want to get your large refund, you need to opt out,” Carter said. “The IRS has several portals that you can log in to. It’s to late for this month, but you have until Aug. 2 to opt out for August.”

The amount of the credit goes down for single people earning over $112,000 and households making more than $150,000.

Click here to check eligibility for the Advance Child Tax Credit.

