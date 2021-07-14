Auburn automotive supplier SK Siltron expanding into Bay County

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (7/14/2021) - A mid-Michigan automotive parts supplier makes a big announcement - one that will inject hundreds of millions of dollars and up to 150 jobs into Bay County.

Essexville resident Michael Bacigalupo drives an electric vehicle.

He explained how important it is to expand new technology and manufacturing in mid-Michigan.

“Oh, I think it’s absolutely fantastic. Because, electric vehicles are going to be the thing of the future. And, we’re going to have many more electric vehicles out within the next five years.”

SK Siltron, based out of Auburn makes parts for EV’s that can improve their performance, charging and range of use.

They are expanding with a 300 million dollar investment to increase their product output.

That means good jobs - up to 150 over the next 3 years - according to their press release.

The added jobs in Bay County could also make a positive economic impact to the area.

“It will be fantastic for the tax base in Bay County and everything else that we do around here with all the festivals, fairs and fun,” added Bacigalupo.

“The building of it - 300 million is good for the economy. But a 150 permanent jobs is super,” added Bay City resident Mike Gaken.

That’s not the only project related to electric vehicles going on.

“We’re looking at putting more electric charging stations right here in downtown Bay City. And we want to be ready when all this happens so that we can accommodate all the electric vehicles that are coming downtown,” Bacigalupo added.

SK Siltron still has to get local and state approval before construction of their new facility can begin.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.