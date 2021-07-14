Bay County microchip maker building $300 million plant with 150 new jobs

AUBURN, Mich. (WJRT) - A semiconductor wafer manufacturer announced plans Wednesday to build a new $300 million plan and create up to 150 new jobs in Bay County.

SK Siltron CSS already operates a plant in Auburn to make and test advanced materials for electric vehicles. The company plans to more than double its Michigan workforce over the next three years with a new site in Bay City.

“The rise in popularity of electric vehicles has the auto industry searching for new innovative technologies to meet customer demand,” said Jianwei Dong, CEO at SK Siltron CSS. “Our Michigan expansion will allow us to manufacture advanced materials that can enhance the performance of an EV and support the growth of a more sustainable automotive future.”

SK Siltron, which is based in South Korea, makes a specialty wafer made of silicon carbide for use in semiconductor power components on electric vehicles. The company says its wafers are more efficient producing high power and working in high heat conditions compared to normal silicon chips.

It says silicon carbide chips increase electric vehicle driving range by 5% to 10% as a result of increased efficiency.

“As we build toward a more sustainable future, it is important that we create new, robust supply chains in the U.S. to support our corporations and the end consumer,” said U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo. “The automotive industry has a tremendous opportunity with the rise of the electric vehicle, and we’re excited to see companies like SK Siltron CSS expanding to help support the transition to a green future.”

SK Siltron already employs about 130 people in Auburn. About 70% of the new jobs will be skilled workers and the remaining 30% will be professional engineers.

