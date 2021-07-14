Advertisement

Brothers in Columbiaville help people in need by mowing 50 yards

Instead of playing video games on the couch during their summer break, two brothers in Columbiaville are helping people in need by mowing their lawns. All for free.(Christine Kanerva)
By Christine Kanerva
Updated: 30 minutes ago
COLUMBIAVILLE, Mich. (WJRT) - Instead of playing video games on the couch during their summer break, two boys in Columbiaville are helping people in need by mowing their lawns.

The two made it their mission to mow 50 yards by the end of the summer.

“We wanted to find a way to help the community,” said 11-year-old Caleb Smith.” “There’s a lot of people out there that need help so we try to get the ones that need it the most.”

Smith and his 13-year-old brother Cason Dowdy noticed that many of the people in their community needed help maintaining their lawns. So they grabbed a weed-wacker, mower and safety glasses and got to work.

“There was this lady in our town that’s blind and she can’t do it, so we go over there and help her,” said Smith.

From seniors, veterans to people with disabilities, the brother’s made it their goal to mow 50 yards by the end of the summer.

“We just see that people need help and it’s horrible that nobody goes out there and helps them,” said Smith.

Their father, Matthew Smith said he’s proud of the boys for stepping up to the challenge… when they could be sitting in the air conditioning and playing games.

“It’s a big task to take on a job like that. It’s a lot of work, it’s a lot of effort you’ve got to put forward and you have to stay committed to it until the end,” said Matthew Smith.

On Wednesday, the boys finished yard 35.

Matthew Smith said their hard work is getting noticed in the community.

“There’s people reaching out trying to donate gas cards, weed whips, and you name it. The outreach to us has been positive throughout the community,” said Matthew Smith.

Although Caleb and Cason are close to completing their goal of 50 yards, the two said they’ll keep the gas tank full.

“We’re going to continue helping the people that really need it,” said Caleb Smith.

The 50 yard challenge is part of an international organization called Raising Men Lawn Care Service. The nonprofit’s goal is to get kids motivated to make a different in their community.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

