Dog found stabbed in Tuscola County: Sheriff, animal shelter investigating

Pops was discovered with several stab wounds in Tuscola County.
Pops was discovered with several stab wounds in Tuscola County.(source: WJRT)
By Cheri Hardmon
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TUSCOLA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The call came in around 6:30 a.m. about an injured dog, possibly hit by car.

But what Tuscola County Animal Control Officer Anthony Trevino found when he arrived on Bevins Road last Thursday was much more disturbing.

“It looked like similar to stab wounds to the back area of the dog,” Trevino said.

A trip to the vet confirmed Trevino’s suspicions. The dog had been stabbed at least five or six times and by the condition of the wounds it had taken place recently.

“It could have maybe been overnight, we are still trying to figure that out. Whether the dog lived in the area or if it could have possibly dropped off in the area,” Trevino said.

There’s concern that whoever is responsible for stabbing the senior pit/boxer mix they affectionately named Pops might hurt another animal or a person.

“If somebody can do it to an animal, then they can very well do it to a human being,” Trevino said.

Pops is currently recovering from his injuries in a foster home. Trevino said the dog is doing well and is a sweet dog despite the abuse inflicted upon him. He hopes someone recognizes Pops and comes forward.

“We just want to find out who did and be able to charge them with animal cruelty,” Trevino said.

Anyone who recognizes Pops or knows who might have hurt him should contact the Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office or the Tuscola County Animal Shelter on Facebook page, call 989-672-3863 or email tcac@tuscolacounty.org.

