EPA investigating spread of dioxane from Metamora Superfund site

METAMORA, Mich. (WJRT) - the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency discussed its investigation of a contaminated groundwater plume at the Metamora Landfill Superfund site on Wednesday.

Major construction was completed at the Metamora site in 2001. In 2016, the state of Michigan required stricter cleanup criteria in residential drinking water. The responsible party is now supplying bottled water to residents with contaminated wells.

The investigation certainly has the attention of homeowners who live around that Superfund site and they have valid concerns. They’re certainly grateful the EPA is continuing to follow what’s happening at this Superfund site.

As for the investigation expanding, the EPA is adding six new monitoring wells at the site to give a better picture about the contamination below the surface.

”My whole concern is water,” said resident Mark Frank. “I have a lot of animals. I have my two boys that are here and my family, so it’s my primary concern as a father to make sure that I have good and safe drinking water.”

The problem in Metamora with this EPA Superfund site is that there is a known toxin called 1.4 dioxane, which is an organic carcinogenic compound that’s leaking from the site below the surface. That means the drinking water in some spots around the site is unsafe to drink.

The EPA adding more monitoring wells.

“It’s more like a wait-and-see type environment simply because they did their capping years ago and now they’re trying to see the further effect of the contamination spread,” Frank said.

But his worries don’t stop there. Gravel mining complicates the situation even more. There’s a proposed industrial gravel mine not very far from the Superfund site on the D Bar A Boy Scout ranch.

“The 1,4 dioxane plume currently is in the zone of the proposed gravel mine, so the concerns from the local residents -- and myself included -- is that it could change the plume and it could actually exacerbate the spread of the plume,” Frank said.

Frank is able to drink his water, but many other people he knows in the community cannot. He tests his water twice a year for 1,4 dioxane, costing him about $1,000.

In recent months, there’s been a push from state lawmakers to shift control of the permitting process for gravel mines from local control to the state. Frank is not a fan, because the package of bills would not allow the state to deny a gravel mining permit over possible contamination of groundwater.

As things stand, local municipalities do have control over the permitting process. Senate Bills 429 to 431 have passed the Senate, but have not been voted on in the House.

