First winners of MI Shot to Win Sweepstakes to be announced Wednesday

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - (7/14/21) - The first several winners of Michigan’s coronavirus vaccine sweepstakes will be announced Wednesday.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer would reveal the names Wednesday afternoon during a virtual event.

The $1 million prize in the vaccine lottery was drawn on Monday, but the winner hasn’t been announced. The state said the winner would be notified right away but would not be announced publicly until later in the week.

More than 1 million Michiganders have entered the lottery. It was open to anyone who had been vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Many more prizes are still up for grabs, including a drawing for $2 million and daily drawings for $50,000. Younger Michiganders who were vaccinated could enter to win college scholarships.

The state said Michiganders should only enter the sweepstakes once since registrants would automatically be entered in any drawings they were eligible for.

Click here for details on the sweepstakes or to register online. You could also call the COVID-19 hotline to enter at 1-888-535-6136 (press 1.)

