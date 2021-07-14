Flag stolen from memorial dedicated for fallen Midland soldier

MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) - Police are looking for the suspect who stole a flag from a memorial dedicated to a Midland soldier who died in the line of duty.

The theft of an American flag was discovered at the memorial to Lance Cpl. Steven Szymanksi along the Midland rail trail near mile marker 2. A Marine flag accompanying it was left hanging several feet off the ground, according to the Midland Police Department.

Szymanksi died in the line of duty on Oct. 21, 2014, during a training exercise at Fort Bragg in North Carolina. A stretch of U.S. 10 through Midland was named in his honor in 2019.

Anyone with information about the theft should call the Midland Police Department at 989-839-4618.

