Flint mother critical of Michigan’s repayment of unemployment benefits

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (07/13/2021) - Hundreds of thousands of people across Michigan who received pandemic unemployment benefits may have to pay some of it back.

The state sent out notices recently, saying they mistakenly allowed workers to claim federal jobless benefits for unapproved reasons. Those letters tell claimants to resubmit their paperwork to make sure they’re still eligible.

Sage Bales, a Flint mother of seven, received the notice from the Unemployment Insurance Agency, telling her she was overpaid in unemployment benefits from September 12, 2020 through May 29, 2021. That’s the same time where thousands of other parents also leaned on unemployment while their children attend school remotely.

“Specifically, a lot of the cases and families, women had to leave work. I had a career, and I had to leave that, so that my children can have an education,” Bales said.

The amount they want her to pay back is roughly $20,000, which Bales calls unfair.

“They didn’t reach out to me and say hey can you explain why or anything,” Bales said.

The notice she received says if she disagrees with the calculation, she has the right to protest, so she screenshotted important documents like her children’s’ requirements for remote-learning, report cards, and a copy of her 2020 tax return that shows she has seven children, whose means of surviving depended on receiving unemployment benefits that paid for their mortgage, utilities, and transportation.

“I’m hoping that they’ll look at it and realize that I do meet the criteria that was required for the unemployment. That it wasn’t a choice of mine to leave the workforce, and it wasn’t something that I had the ability to return to throughout the school year because my kids were remote from start to finish for that whole year,” Bales said.

ABC12 reached out to the Unemployment Insurance Agency, and spokesperson Lynda Robinson said the federal guidelines weren’t overly specific and that states like Michigan have some latitude in interpreting those guidelines, adding claimants were notified they must requalify so they can determine their eligibility.

The notice Bales received says protests must be received no later than July 23.

To protest, the notice says you can submit it online at www.michigan.gov/uia through your Michigan Web Account Manager (MiWAM) and upload documents. If you wish to protest in writing, complete Form UIA 1733, Appeal of Redetermination, which can be located on the website under the “Forms” link. You would include your name, case number, and social security number or Michigan Identification Number (MIN) on documents submitted with your protest.

If you wish to fax Form UIA 1733 and any supporting documents, you can do using the number 1-517-636-0427 or mail to Unemployment Insurance Agency, P.O. Box 169, Grand Rapids, MI 49501-0169. Faxed or mailed protests must be signed.

