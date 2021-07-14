Flint and Saginaw credit unions announce merger plans

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Financial Plus Credit Union in Flint and Wanigas Credit Union in Saginaw announced plans to merge on Wednesday.

The deal still needs approval from members and regulators before it becomes official. If approved, the combined credit union would have over $1.1 billion in assets, 80,000 members and 11 branch locations.

Financial Plus CEO Brad Bergmooser would lead the combined credit union with help from senior leadership teams from both entities. No layoffs are planned if the merger moves forward.

“Through our combined resources and unified membership, we will be in a position to further enhance our digital service strategy and increase our product depth, delivering an even more seamless member experience,” said Financial Plus Board Chairman Barney Hennessy.

Michael Balls, the Wanigas board chairman, said the combined credit union would provide more benefits for members and employees.

“It was most important for us to join forces with a local credit union like Financial Plus, which shares our same core values,” he said.

Financial Plus started in 1952 as Chevy-Flint Credit Union to serve employees working at Chevrolet Motor Co. plants in Flint. The credit union has grown to $754 million in assets with 55,000 members across Michigan.

Wanigas started in 1952 as Saginaw Gun Plant Employees Federal Credit Union by a group of employees at Saginaw Division Plant 2. The credit union has grown to $412 million in assets with nearly 25,000 members at four branches.

Financial Plus membership is open to anyone who lives in Michigan while Wanigas membership is open to anyone who lives in the Lower Peninsula.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.