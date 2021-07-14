I-75 traffic tie-ups from Oakland County tanker fire could last into August

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Northbound I-75 is remained closed to traffic in central Oakland County two days after a massive tanker fire caused extensive damage to the freeway surface.

I-75 was completely closed in both directions between Square Lake and Rochester roads Monday evening and most of the day Tuesday while crews investigated and cleared the wreckage.

The Michigan Department of Transportation sent crews to survey the damage to the road surface as soon as the scene was safe.

One southbound lane on I-75 reopened Tuesday night at the Big Beaver Road interchange in Troy. But our Detroit affiliate, WXYZ, reports some lanes could be closed until August for repairs.

The Michigan Department of Transportation says the heat and intensity of the fire made a lot of the pavement unsafe. MDOT contractors just rebuilt that stretch of the freeway last year.

Investigators say the tanker driver lost control and hit the median wall, causing the truck to burst into flames Monday afternoon. He escaped with minor injuries.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.