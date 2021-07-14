JR’s Tuesday Night Weather Report

Showers and thundershowers dotted the landscape for much of the day Tuesday. A few of the storms produced strong, gusty winds, and some heavy downpours. The trend during the evening was for the activity to move out of Mid-Michigan. For the overnight period we will have a much quieter setting with partly cloudy skies holding. Lows early Wednesday morning will range from near 60-degrees northwest of the Bay, to the middle 60s across the south.

Many of us will see a good bit of sunshine Wednesday morning. Some clouds will billow up during the afternoon, with a few isolated showers popping up at random. Southwesterly winds will combine with the sunshine to push our temperatures back into the 80s. By Wednesday night as a cool front makes a move toward us from the northwest, our clouds will increase again as a new batch of showers and thunderstorms approach.

Showers and thunderstorms will again dot the landscape Thursday, so keep your umbrella handy. It will be a very muggy day with locally heavy downpours again a possibility. The bulk of the rain will push eastward, out of the ABC12 viewing area Thursday night. Any lingering showers will end Friday morning. On ABC12 News we’ll take a look at the weekend outlook. - JR