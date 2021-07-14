Michigan names 1st winners of $50K vaccination sweepstakes

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Michigan officials have announced the first four $50,000 winners of the state’s $5 million COVID-19 vaccine sweepstakes.

The winners announced Wednesday live in New Baltimore, Southfield, Detroit and Wyoming.

The state launched the sweepstakes with $5 million in cash and college scholarships in an effort to reach a goal of a 70% vaccination rate. The MI Shot to Win Sweepstakes includes the following drawings:

$1 million open to anyone who received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine from Dec. 1 to July 10. Entry was due by July 10.

$2 million open to anyone who received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine from Dec. 1 to July 31. Entry is due by Aug. 3.

$50,000 daily drawings from July 1 to Aug. 3 open to anyone to receives their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine on each day. Entry is due by 11:59 p.m. on the day before each drawing.

Scholarship drawings open to anyone age 12 to 17 who received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine from Dec. 1 to July 30. Entry must be completed by their parents.

As of Monday, 62.4% of state residents ages 16 or older had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, which amounted to a roughly 0.4 percentage point increase over when the contest was announced, according to the state health department.

Over 1 million people have signed up for the MI Shot to Win Sweepstakes.

Meijer partnered with the state and the Michigan Association of United Ways to make the lottery possible. The lottery is retroactive and open to people who got their first shot on Dec. 1, 2020, or later.

Click here for more details on how to register for Michigan’s lottery or to schedule a COVID-19 vaccination.

'MI Shot to Win Sweepstakes' graphic. (State of Michigan)

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.