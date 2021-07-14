Michigan unemployment agency outlines how PUA claimants can requalify

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency is asking the 650,000 workers who received a notice saying they may have to repay benefits to move quickly on reapplying.

The notices were sent to workers who received Pandemic Unemployment Assistance benefits. Michigan unemployment officials say qualifying reasons for the benefits were not clear when the program started in 2020 and eligibility reasons changed.

As a result, workers who claimed PUA benefits under certain reasons have been asked to reapply for the money they already received. Some workers may have to repay their benefits if their reasons for applying no longer qualify for the program.

“We’re doing everything we can to help working families navigate this issue,” said Liza Estlund Olson, the acting director of the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency. “Claimants who were notified that they must requalify for PUA should quickly submit their updated information so that we can redetermine their eligibility and continue to provide benefits to workers whose jobs were affected by COVID-19.”

Workers who received a requalification notice should log into their MiWAM account and click on “Requalify for PUA” under the Alerts tab. After workers fill out the required information, the unemployment agency will evaluate the filing and make a new eligibility determination.

“The agency will evaluate each requalification on a case-by-case basis, and we are currently reviewing a waiver process,” Olson said.

Anyone who needs assistance with the process can use the live chat function on MiWAM to speak with an agent, call the unemployment agency at 1-866-500-0017 or click here to schedule an appointment.

People who received the notice to requalify for PUA benefits indicated their work hours were reduced by COVID-19, the illness affected their search for part-time work, they didn’t have sufficient work history to qualify for regular unemployment or their unemployment benefits were denied on another claim.

PUA benefits are allowed for the following reasons now:

Workers diagnosed or suffering from COVID-19 symptoms.

Workers with a household member diagnosed with COVID-19.

Workers caring for a family member diagnosed with COVID-19.

Workers caring for a child at home who is unable to attend school due to COVID-19.

Workers placed on quarantine due to COVID-19.

Workers who became the primary source of income for their household because of a death from COVID-19.

Workers who quit their job because of COVID-19.

Workers whose employer is closed due to COVID-19.

Gig workers or independent contractors who suffered a significant loss of income due to COVID-19.

Workers who refuse a job offer or won’t return to work because the employer is not complying with COVID-19 standards.

Education workers who are fully or partially unemployed due to changes caused by COVID-19.

Workers who were laid off or had their hours cut because of COVID-19.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.