Midland Costco store evacuated after carbon dioxide leak

MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) - One person was injured from a carbon dioxide leak in Midland Costco store’s refrigeration system on Tuesday afternoon.

The Midland Fire Department says employees evacuated the store at 4816 Bay City Road before they arrived just after noon. Investigators found a leak in a pipe coming from a compressor in the carbon dioxide refrigeration system.

Firefighters dressed in full hazardous materials suits and self-contained breathing systems entered the store and turned off the refrigeration system to stop the leak. Fire crews ventilated the store to clear the excessive carbon dioxide levels.

The Midland Fire Department used equipment from Dow Chemical Co. and Climate Pros to monitor carbon dioxide levels in the store and determine when the building was safe for the public again.

One employee who complained of feeling sick was treated and released at the scene by MidMichigan Medical Center staff.

