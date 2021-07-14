Advertisement

Most Michigan hunters won’t need license for antlerless deer this fall

Most Michigan deer hunters will not need to apply for an antlerless deer hunting license this...
Most Michigan deer hunters will not need to apply for an antlerless deer hunting license this year; a universal antlerless license is all that is needed.(David Kenyon | source: Michigan Department of Natural Resources)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan is changing hunting license criteria, which will eliminate the need for most hunters to obtain a traditional hunting license for antlerless deer.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources says most hunters only need a universal antlerless license to hunt on public or private land in all deer seasons this fall. An access permit only is required to take part in reserved hunts at the Shiawassee River National Wildlife Refuge, Shiawassee River State Game Area and other public land.

Some areas of the Upper Peninsula will require an access permit and universal antlerless license to take deer.

Applications for access permits to reserved hunts can be purchased for $5 from July 15 to Aug. 15. Click here for Michigan’s 2021 Hunting Digest with more information about antlerless deer license changes.

