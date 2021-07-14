New Michigan law allows video enforcement of school bus safety laws

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - A new Michigan law enacted this week gives police new remote options for enforcing school bus laws.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed House Bills 4202 and HB 4204, which allow school’s to equip buses with cameras on stop arms to watch for drivers passing illegally. The law also allows police to use evidence from the cameras to enforce school bus passing laws.

“These bills prioritize student safety,” said Democrat State Rep. Tyrone Carter of Detroit.

Whitmer also signed House Bills 4201 and 4203, which say nobody can board a school bus without permission of the driver. Anyone on a school bus without permission could face up to a $500 civil fine.

“Every child in Michigan deserves access to a safe, secure ride to and from school,” said Whitmer. “These bills make our school buses safer, allowing every child to safely attend school, where they can learn and grow.”

Republican State Rep. Jack O’Malley of Lake Ann, who sponsored one of the bills, said Michigan has beefed up security for school buildings in recent years, so school buses now are “the weakest link.”

“We will have better enforcement of those who ignore the stop arm. Also the boarding with permission brings the respect our drivers need while keeping our kids safe.”

