Plenty of sun today

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - With a warm front to the north, we’ll see toasty and muggy conditions this afternoon with just a small chance of an isolated shower. As a low pressure system approaches, cloud cover will increase and widespread rain looks to move in later tonight.

Get outside and enjoy some sunshine today! Highs will be in the low to mid 80s with a WSW wind at 5-10mph. We’ll see some clouds this afternoon and evening with a few spotty showers, but most will stay dry. Keep the sunscreen handy if you’ll be out for a bit – UV levels will be in the high range today.

Tonight we only drop to around 70 degrees! Scattered showers and storms move in, particularly for those further north. Scattered showers and storms then continue throughout the day tomorrow with highs in the mid 70s to low 80s.

There’s a small chance that a few storms tonight and tomorrow afternoon/evening could be strong – gusty winds will be our main threat.

The further south you are the better chance you have to see some rain Friday before we dry out just in time for the weekend!

