Recent heavy rain leads to worst mosquito outbreak in years

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - A massive mosquito outbreak is happening across Mid-Michigan and in Saginaw County, the mosquito activity is at its worst level in years.

The rapid rise of mosquito activity is thanks to heavy rainfall in recent weeks. Data from the National Weather Service shows that the Saginaw area has seen more rain in the last six weeks than in the first six months of the year. That is leading to a lot of standing water.

“In that sanding water was a lot of eggs over many years likely to be hatched out so we’re dealing with multiple generations of mosquitoes hatching all at once,” said Bill Stanuszek, director of the Saginaw County Mosquito Abatement Commission.

Stanuszek said that right now, mosquito levels are the worst they’ve been in several years.

“They are unusually bad, I think is a good term,” he said. “Some would probably say exceptional depending on where you are.”

In its 40 years of tracking, Stanuszek said the commission has seen outbreaks like this before but it has been a while to see one this bad.

“We’ve certainly had years like this but for homeowners new to the area or haven’t experienced this in five years, it feels like it’s the worst ever,” he said.

On Wednesday, the outbreak had Saginaw Township residents, Carol and John Musulin, on the lookout as they took their daily morning walk.

“We bring spray with us, we usually have some spray in the vehicle,” said John Musulin.

The Saginaw County Mosquito Abatement Commission is doing everything it can to help combat the outbreak.

“We are trying with all our efforts to control this adult population with our spray fleet, our fleet that goes and treats the adult mosquitoes, Stanuszek said. “So, we’re putting extra shifts on, we’re doing an extra weekend shift, as well as some early morning shifts to combat that.”

Stanuszek said because of this surge, the commission’s efforts are mainly on spraying in communities and down streets instead of going to people’s homes. The commission does post updates on its website and Facebook page.

For people at home with a mosquito problem, Stanuzek recommends that everyone removes any standing water and to use bug spray when outside.

Stanuzek expects this surge to last another week but with more rain in the forecast, it could extend this out even further.

